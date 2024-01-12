Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches

As Australia grapples with rising drowning incidents, Candice Warner, a former champion Ironwoman and wife of recently retired cricketer David Warner, has joined forces with Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) to champion a new campaign aimed at reducing the perilous instances of drowning on unpatrolled beaches. The initiative was launched at Maroubra Beach, with Warner’s daughters Indi and Ivy making an appearance.

The Alarming Statistics

Data reveals a worrying trend: 29 deaths due to rip currents last year alone, marking a 16% surge over the decade’s average. As we usher in 2024, Australia has already witnessed a staggering 42 drowning deaths, with a significant number involving rip currents. This, despite only a meagre 10% of beachgoers expressing confidence in identifying such currents.

The Campaign: A Call to Action

The campaign spearheaded by Warner underscores the crucial need to educate children about ocean safety. It promotes programs like Nippers, where young minds are taught to respect the ocean and swim between the red and yellow flags on patrolled beaches. To ensure the reach of its life-saving message, the campaign includes Nutri-Grain Nipper clinics across the nation.

Endorsements and Support

Ironman Champion Matt Bevilacqua, known for his feats in the surf, has endorsed the initiative, highlighting the life-saving skills children stand to gain from it. SLSA CEO Adam Weir has also emphasized the threat rip currents pose to beachgoers, pointing out that even well-intentioned rescuers have tragically lost their lives. The campaign seeks to enhance awareness and improve ocean safety education to avert future tragedies.