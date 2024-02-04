Canberra's Small Businesses Struggle with Rising Shoplifting Cases

In the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), shoplifting incidents have surged beyond pre-pandemic levels, causing a significant strain on small business owners in Canberra. The issue has escalated to an unprecedented scale, with the highest number of reports in five years—over 1,600 cases in 2023 alone.

The Predicament of Small Businesses

Business owners like Peter Neou of IGA in Ngunnawal and Samantha Kourtis of Capital Chemist in Charnwood are grappling with a predicament: how to safeguard their merchandise without incurring prohibitive costs or alienating customers. The thefts range from opportunistic swipes to seemingly need-driven incidents, such as pilfering essential items like children's Panadol, possibly indicating cost of living pressures.

Efforts to Combat the Issue

Both Neou and Kourtis have taken measures including installing CCTV and fostering attentive customer service, yet these strategies are not infallible. There is also a reluctance to report each incident to the police due to resource constraints and the limited repercussions for offenders.

Advice from the Canberra Business Chamber

The Canberra Business Chamber CEO, Greg Harford, advises businesses to report all incidents of shoplifting, optimize store layout, and employ non-confrontational customer service techniques. Larger supermarkets are responding to the trend by escalating their security measures.

The Impact on Small Businesses

The reverberations of shoplifting on small businesses are potent. It's more than just financial losses; for owners, it feels like a personal violation.