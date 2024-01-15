Canberra’s CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs

Australia’s only fixed pill-testing facility, CanTEST, situated in Canberra, has stumbled upon three unprecedented recreational drugs in the past six months, raising concern among public health officials and experts. The substances, initially unidentifiable by the facility’s staff, were dispatched for further analysis to the Australian National University (ANU).

Uncharted Chemical Territories

The ANU chemists, to their surprise, discovered that these substances were hitherto unreported. The first substance, initially suspected to be related to Ritalin, turned out to be a new variation of cathinone, colloquially known as bath salts. The second substance, mistaken for Ketamine, was identified as a fresh benzylpiperazine (BZP) stimulant. The third and final substance, whose nature baffled the user, was recognized as a novel phenethylamine dubbed propylphenidine. This class of stimulant drugs includes known substances like amphetamines and MDMA.

Unforeseen Health Threats

The discovery of these new drugs has sounded alarms, as their effects and health consequences remain shrouded in mystery. Professor Malcolm McLeod from ANU voiced his concern over the findings, indicating potential health risks. The unearthing of these drugs underscores the public health importance of services like CanTEST, stated Dr. David Caldicott, the clinical lead at CanTEST.

CanTEST: A Pillar of Harm Reduction

The pill-testing service, supported by the ACT government, has been operational since mid-2022 and has now been extended until the end of the year. It provides individuals with the option to have their drugs tested anonymously, often leading them to reconsider consumption. Critics argue that it promotes illicit drug use, but evidence suggests that it does not increase drug use but instead modifies behavior, reducing risks. This approach to harm reduction in Canberra began with the nation’s first pop-up pill-testing site at a music festival in 2018 and continues to be a point of discussion, especially following recent suspected drug overdoses at a festival in Victoria.