Canberra Mums Tackle Menopause and More at Comedy Festival: A Duo's Journey

In the heart of Canberra, two remarkable mums, Caitlin Maggs and Sarah Stewart, are gearing up to deliver a dose of laughter at the upcoming Canberra Comedy Festival. Their show, Before and After, promises an engaging exploration of life, love, and the trials of menopause, viewed through a comedic lens. As they prepare to take the stage, I had the privilege of discussing their unique journey, inspirations, and the synergy that makes their partnership thrive.

From Diverse Backgrounds to a Shared Stage

Despite their differing paths - Maggs, an electrician and businesswoman in her 30s, and Stewart, a public servant in the nursing sector proudly in her 60s - both women find common ground in their love for comedy. Their diverse professional experiences not only enrich their personal lives but also fuel their comedic material. Whether reacting to episodes of Call The Midwife or cringing at The Block, their day-to-day encounters provide a rich source of laughter ready to be shared with the world. Despite the challenges faced in their respective fields, including overcoming dated gender norms and workplace harassment, both women have emerged with stories that resonate with a broad audience.

The Catalyst for Laughter

Stewart's journey into comedy was sparked by her daughter, who gifted her an online comedy course during the COVID-19 lockdowns. This opportunity allowed Stewart to refine her comedic voice in a new, digital landscape. Meanwhile, Maggs found her comedic footing somewhat accidentally, performing open-mic sessions in rural Victoria. Her natural talent was undeniable, ultimately leading her to win the 2021 National Grand Final Raw Comedy competition. Together, they met and bonded over comedy, despite performing separately within their show, their narratives on motherhood, family, and womanhood interweave, striking a chord with their predominantly female audience.

A Duo's Message Through Laughter

Their collaboration for the Canberra Comedy Festival is not just about sharing jokes; it's about creating a space where life's complexities are met with humor and resilience. Stewart, with her insightful punchlines, and Maggs, with her relatable anecdotes, complement each other perfectly on stage. Their partnership is a testament to the power of humor in building connections and fostering understanding across different walks of life. As they prepare to present Before and After, their goal is to offer more than just entertainment; they aim to provide a moment of communal catharsis, where laughter serves as a balm for the soul.

As Maggs and Stewart step into the spotlight, their performance at the Canberra Comedy Festival stands as a beacon of light, humor, and human connection. Their stories, crafted from the fabric of their lives, remind us of the transformative power of laughter. It's a journey of two women, from different generations and professions, united by their ability to find humor in the face of life's challenges. As they share their laughter with the world, they not only entertain but inspire, proving that sometimes, laughter truly is the best medicine.