Canberra Doctor Deregistered: A Tale of Professional Misconduct

In what can be seen as a significant step towards upholding patient rights and ensuring professional conduct, Dr. Nathem Al-Naser, a renowned medical practitioner, and clinic owner in Belconnen, Canberra, has been deregistered for a period of two years. The action, taken by the Medical Board of Australia, follows a series of complaints of inappropriate behavior lodged against him at the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

A Breach of Professionalism

Two patients, identified as 'AC' and 'LC', became the whistleblowers that led to the downfall of Dr. Al-Naser. AC's account involved unsettling instances where Dr. Al-Naser overstepped professional boundaries. She reported that he had spoken about his marital sexual experiences and had made intrusive inquiries about her personal life, including her use of sex toys and cannabis in relation to sexual experiences. His misconduct extended to commenting on her physical appearance and even asking if she ever received payment for sexual activities with men. The situation took a more disturbing turn when Dr. Al-Naser reportedly kissed her on the mouth after an appointment, a claim supported by her psychologist.

Unjustified Intrusions

The second complaint, lodged by LC, involved an unjustified breast examination. LC reported that Dr. Al-Naser made an inappropriate comment during the examination, stating, "Your boyfriend is very lucky," without offering any modesty covering or seeking explicit consent for the procedure. This blatant breach of professional conduct has further tarnished the reputation of the physician.

Admissions and Denials

Confronted with these allegations, Dr. Al-Naser admitted to most of them but denied kissing AC or discussing his sex life. He also disputed the comment made to LC during the breast examination. The tribunal, however, had its reservations about his remorse and insight into the gravity of his actions. His prescription management was criticized as 'haphazard,' lacking an evidence-based approach, and his record-keeping practices were deemed unsatisfactory.

Consequences and Aftermath

Although initially downplaying the severity of the complaints, Dr. Al-Naser later expressed regret. The tribunal has now canceled his registration and implemented a ban, prohibiting him from providing health services for the duration of the ban. Despite the ban, Dr. Al-Naser is still allowed to participate in the management of his two practices. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of professional conduct in the healthcare sector, and the consequences of such breaches.