Australia

Canavan Challenges Chalmers’ Warning on Economic Impact of Natural Disasters

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
In a surprising public disagreement, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has countered Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ assertion that the recent flooding and storm damage in Queensland and Victoria could have a detrimental impact on the national economy. Chalmers, addressing a press conference, warned that the natural disasters would bear significant consequences for both the nation’s economy and budget, stressing the ‘human consequences’ as the most notable concern.

Chalmers’ Economic Warning

According to Chalmers, the storms and heavy flooding will affect the budget bottom line, with the full impacts to be revealed in the forthcoming months. Amid discussions on inflation levels, monthly inflation data, and wage increase, Chalmers painted a bleak picture of the challenges that the economy could face this year. His concerns ranged from persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and slowing economic growth to global uncertainty. He added that the human implications of the adverse weather are of utmost importance, but the economy and budget will also bear the brunt.

Canavan’s Counterview

Despite acknowledging the personal devastation that the floods have caused, particularly in Victoria where evacuation orders were issued, Canavan refuted the potential economic impact. He argued that the effect on major city centers, unlike previous flooding events in Sydney and Brisbane, seemed less consequential. Therefore, he found it challenging to accept that the recent floods could significantly affect the national economy.

Canavan’s Critique of Government Strategy

Canavan further criticized the government for not doing enough to attract substantial investments to Australia. He pointed to the reduction in mining projects and record low productivity as areas where the government’s focus should be, rather than finding new excuses for its perceived failures. He questioned the validity of Chalmers’ claims, suggesting that without more detailed quantitative analysis, the Treasurer’s comments appear to be preemptive excuses for economic weaknesses or budgetary issues that might surface in the current year.

Australia Economy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

