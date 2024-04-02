Canada's Cash for Zoning Changes: A Blueprint for Australia's Housing Crisis

Toronto's former chief planner reveals a groundbreaking approach to solving housing supply shortages, suggesting Australia could benefit from Canada's innovative strategy. Jennifer Keesmaat highlights how $C4 billion in incentives encouraged municipalities to overhaul restrictive zoning laws, fostering an environment conducive to affordable housing development.

Incentivizing Change

In a bold move to combat housing shortages, the Canadian government allocated $C4 billion to motivate cities to relax zoning restrictions, a move that has seen significant success in Toronto and other major cities. This financial push, part of the Housing Accelerator Fund, resulted in the transformation of planning regulations, allowing for greater housing density and diversity. Toronto, leveraging this fund, enacted changes such as redeveloping educational sites and ending exclusionary zoning, which has paved the way for more inclusive, affordable housing solutions.

Learning from Canada's Experience

Australia faces a similar housing supply challenge, exacerbated by local opposition and bureaucratic hurdles. The $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund represents a parallel initiative aiming to invigorate the housing sector. By taking cues from Canada's proactive and financially incentivized approach, Australian municipalities could potentially overcome local resistance, streamline development processes, and significantly boost housing availability, particularly in high-demand urban areas like Sydney and Melbourne.

Results and Reactions

