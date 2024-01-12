en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Drowning Deaths in NSW

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Drowning Deaths in NSW

Over 40 drowning deaths have rocked New South Wales (NSW) since the beginning of December, triggering a serious response to a growing crisis. In a determined effort to combat this rising tide of tragedy, Candice Warner has spearheaded a campaign in collaboration with Surf Life Saving Australia. The campaign’s primary focus is to raise awareness about the hidden dangers lurking in unpatrolled beaches and the deadly rip currents that claim numerous lives each year.

Unseen Dangers and Rising Death Toll

Last year witnessed 29 deaths in rip currents on Australian beaches. As we step into the new year, 2024, the grim count has already escalated to 42 drowning deaths, painting a chilling picture of the situation at hand. The steady increase in deaths underlines the urgent need for greater awareness and stronger preventative measures.

Action Plan: A Campaign of Awareness and Education

The campaign initiated by Warner, working closely with Surf Life Saving Australia, aims to make a significant impact in curbing these tragic incidents. The strategy involves educating beachgoers, particularly children, about ocean safety. An essential part of this education is emphasizing the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags, which mark the safe, patrolled areas on the beaches.

Community Safety: A Collective Responsibility

While institutional efforts such as this campaign play a pivotal role, the responsibility of ensuring water safety extends to every member of the community. The collective adherence to safety norms and guidelines, coupled with the knowledge of potential dangers, could be the key to turning the tide against the rising number of drownings in NSW and safeguarding our shores.

0
Australia Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Celebrating a decade of steering Tennis Australia to unprecedented heights, CEO Craig Tiley sets his sights on ambitious new targets. Aiming to draw a record-breaking crowd of one million to the upcoming Australian Open and a billion-dollar turnover in the next five years, Tiley’s vision exemplifies audacious leadership. A Festival Beyond Tennis Under Tiley’s direction,
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Elvis Impersonators Embark on 'Blue Suede Express' for Annual Pilgrimage in Sydney
7 mins ago
Elvis Impersonators Embark on 'Blue Suede Express' for Annual Pilgrimage in Sydney
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
10 mins ago
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
4 mins ago
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Sydney's Infrastructure Evolution: Metro Railway Line Construction Advances with Tunnel Bores
4 mins ago
Sydney's Infrastructure Evolution: Metro Railway Line Construction Advances with Tunnel Bores
John Pilger: A Legacy of Maverick Journalism and Advocacy for Assange
5 mins ago
John Pilger: A Legacy of Maverick Journalism and Advocacy for Assange
Latest Headlines
World News
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
19 seconds
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
1 min
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
1 min
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
2 mins
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
3 mins
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
3 mins
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
3 mins
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
4 mins
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
5 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app