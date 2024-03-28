Camilla Franks Lists Iconic 'Villa Camilla' for $8M, Buys Bondi Mansion in Style Upgrade

Weeks after acquiring a luxurious beachside mansion, Camilla Franks, celebrated for her kaftan empire, has placed her bespoke Woollahra property, Villa Camilla, on the market. The fashion mogul, who initially bought the residence for $3.868 million in 2016, is asking for $8 million, showcasing the home's significant transformation under her ownership. Known for her vibrant and exotic fashion designs, Franks has infused the same aesthetic into the five-bedroom, three-bathroom 19th-century home, making it a standout in Sydney's upscale property market.

Advertisment

From Fashion to Real Estate: The Transformation of Villa Camilla

The property, which Franks has meticulously overhauled, displays a unique blend of exotic floral and tribal wallpapers, particularly in the bedrooms, reflecting her distinctive style. The renovations extend to modernized bathrooms and kitchen, a secondary living area, and a Mykonos beach club-inspired backyard, complete with a swimming pool, outdoor bath, and a sunken firepit. Randall Kemp of Ray White Woollahra, co-listing agent, highlights the home's allure, noting the interest it has garnered from families seeking more substantial village living.

A New Chapter: Camilla Franks' Bondi Mansion Purchase

Advertisment

The decision to sell Villa Camilla comes as Franks transitions to her new home, the historic Gnal Loa mansion in Bondi, purchased for approximately $12.5 million. This move marks a significant lifestyle change, offering more space for her expanding team and the numerous activities stemming from her global fashion brand. The Bondi mansion, featuring five bedrooms on a 1015sqm block, represents not just an upgrade in space but an evolution in Franks' personal and professional life, echoing the growth and success of her fashion empire since 2004.

Impact on Sydney's Luxury Property Market

The listing of Villa Camilla and the purchase of the Bondi mansion by Camilla Franks underscore the dynamic nature of Sydney's luxury property market, where fashion and real estate intersect elegantly. It also highlights the trend of Australian fashion icons transitioning into property magnates, as seen with other personalities in the industry. As Villa Camilla entices potential buyers with its unique charm and history, it serves as a testament to Franks' creative vision, transforming not only fabrics but also living spaces into works of art.

As the story of Villa Camilla's sale unfolds, it invites reflection on the evolving aspirations and achievements of notable figures like Camilla Franks. Her journey from fashion to real estate magnate exemplifies how personal growth and professional expansion often transcend traditional boundaries, influencing trends in both industries. This narrative not only captivates the imagination but also encourages a broader appreciation for the artistry and vision that shape our living environments.