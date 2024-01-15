en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Callide C Power Plant’s Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Callide C Power Plant’s Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays

The prolonged saga of the Callide C coal-fired power station’s return to full operations has hit another snag. CS Energy, the state-owned operator of the power plant located in central Queensland, Australia, announced another delay in the reinstatement of two key units. The plant, capable of generating a significant 1540MW of electricity—roughly 30% of Queensland’s overnight demand—has been grappling with operational issues since November 2022.

Stumbling Blocks on the Road to Recovery

The return of units C3 and C4 to partial service, initially delayed by 17 days in December, faces further roadblocks. The duo, managed through a joint venture with Intergen, has been out of commission due to a chain of accidents and equipment breakdowns. An infamous explosion in May 2021 caused a blackout across 470,000 homes and businesses, imprinting a stark reminder of the plant’s crucial role in the state’s energy infrastructure.

Timelines Pushed Back

While units of the companion Callide B plant were swiftly brought back online, the full restoration of Callide C has proven to be a more arduous task. The new timelines indicate a partial service return for unit C3 by February 29 and unit C4 by June 30. Full service is expected to be reinstated for these units by March 31 and July 31, respectively.

No Impact on Consumer Energy Prices

Despite the series of setbacks, CS Energy’s CEO Darren Busine maintains that consumers will not face a significant hike in energy prices. Busine described the process of reconstructing the cooling towers and reinstating the plant as one of the most complex projects undertaken in Australia in the past two decades. The massive endeavour involves roughly 400 employees and materials sourced internationally.

An external investigation led by forensic engineer Dr. Sean Brady into the May 2021 incident is in its final stages. The findings, eagerly awaited by many, are anticipated to shed light on the cause of the explosion and the future of the plant.

0
Accidents Australia Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Arizona Hot Air Balloon Tragedy: Four Dead, One Critically Injured
On a quiet Sunday morning at approximately 7:50 a.m., a serene hot air balloon ride turned tragic in Eloy, Arizona, claiming four lives and leaving another in critical condition. Located about 52 miles northwest of Tucson, the desert area east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road witnessed the catastrophic event. The cause of the crash
Arizona Hot Air Balloon Tragedy: Four Dead, One Critically Injured
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
22 mins ago
Roadside Tragedy: Two Men Killed While Fixing Tyre in Karnataka
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
22 mins ago
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives in Sikar
Shock and Grief as Man Dies Suddenly at Sheffield Supermarket
3 mins ago
Shock and Grief as Man Dies Suddenly at Sheffield Supermarket
Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action
13 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Biker Faces Legal Action
California's Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother's Pursuit for Justice
13 mins ago
California's Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother's Pursuit for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
2 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
2 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
2 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
3 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
3 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
3 mins
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
3 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
3 mins
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
4 mins
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app