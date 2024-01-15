Callide C Power Plant’s Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays

The prolonged saga of the Callide C coal-fired power station’s return to full operations has hit another snag. CS Energy, the state-owned operator of the power plant located in central Queensland, Australia, announced another delay in the reinstatement of two key units. The plant, capable of generating a significant 1540MW of electricity—roughly 30% of Queensland’s overnight demand—has been grappling with operational issues since November 2022.

Stumbling Blocks on the Road to Recovery

The return of units C3 and C4 to partial service, initially delayed by 17 days in December, faces further roadblocks. The duo, managed through a joint venture with Intergen, has been out of commission due to a chain of accidents and equipment breakdowns. An infamous explosion in May 2021 caused a blackout across 470,000 homes and businesses, imprinting a stark reminder of the plant’s crucial role in the state’s energy infrastructure.

Timelines Pushed Back

While units of the companion Callide B plant were swiftly brought back online, the full restoration of Callide C has proven to be a more arduous task. The new timelines indicate a partial service return for unit C3 by February 29 and unit C4 by June 30. Full service is expected to be reinstated for these units by March 31 and July 31, respectively.

No Impact on Consumer Energy Prices

Despite the series of setbacks, CS Energy’s CEO Darren Busine maintains that consumers will not face a significant hike in energy prices. Busine described the process of reconstructing the cooling towers and reinstating the plant as one of the most complex projects undertaken in Australia in the past two decades. The massive endeavour involves roughly 400 employees and materials sourced internationally.

An external investigation led by forensic engineer Dr. Sean Brady into the May 2021 incident is in its final stages. The findings, eagerly awaited by many, are anticipated to shed light on the cause of the explosion and the future of the plant.