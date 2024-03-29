Cairns' Record Floods Ignite Development Debate in Flood-Prone Suburbs

Three months following Cairns' most severe floods on record, residents like Donna Jardine still live amidst the aftermath, highlighting the debate over the future of flood-prone areas. The deluge, particularly affecting Machans Beach and Holloways Beach, has brought to the fore the consequences of development on the Barron River floodplain and sparked a wider conversation on urban planning and climate resilience.

Historical Context and Immediate Impact

The floods of December 17 marked a historic event for Cairns, with nearly 1,000 homes suffering damage. The Barron River's overflow, exacerbated by intense rainfall, made evident the vulnerability of the northern beaches' suburbs. The incident not only caused immediate physical damage but also reignited discussions on land use, especially given the region's history of settlement and development since the 1920s, and a boom in the 1960s and 70s. Amidst the local and state election campaigns, the debate has intensified, with voices like former Shire of Mulgrave councillor Ross Parisi and geoscientist Jonathan Nott highlighting the risks of continuing development in such areas.

The Debate Over Development and Risk

As Cairns grapples with the aftermath and looks to the future, the conversation has shifted towards how to mitigate such risks moving forward. The focus is on balancing development needs with the imperative of ensuring community safety. Geo scientist Jonathan Nott's insights underscore the geological evidence of past catastrophic events and the potential for future disasters, stressing the importance of restrictive development policies. Meanwhile, the community reflects on the financial implications, with residents like Danny O'Shane acknowledging the untenable rise in insurance premiums.

Looking Towards a Resilient Future

The Cairns Regional Council and the Queensland government are now faced with critical decisions on infrastructure and regulations to safeguard against future floods. Proposals such as the $25.5 million bridge replacement and calls for a development moratorium underscore the urgent need for action. The council's efforts in refusing development applications in flood-prone areas, alongside state guidelines for construction standards, represent steps towards resilience. However, as Professor Nott and others argue, more comprehensive measures may be needed to protect Cairns' communities in an era of climate change.

As Cairns continues to recover and rebuild, the record floods serve as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead. The debate over development in flood-prone areas is not just about urban planning but about safeguarding the future of communities against the backdrop of increasing climate volatility. The decisions made today will shape the resilience and sustainability of Cairns for generations to come, making it imperative to proceed with caution and foresight.