CA ANZ Launches Initiatives to Boost Integrity and Trust in Accounting

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has launched a new initiative to bolster integrity within the accounting industry. As part of a series of 14 actions and recommendations, members will be required to pledge their commitment to integrity and competence annually. This move is central to the broader push aimed at enhancing trust and compliance within the profession.

Driving Ethical Awareness and Compliance

A significant component of these initiatives is the enforcement of an annual integrity pledge. Members are required to reaffirm their dedication to compliance and acting in the public's interest, coupled with integrity. The pledge also mandates members to complete six hours of ethical training every three years. This measure is expected to instill a culture of ethical awareness, thereby improving the sector's public image.

Advocating for Audit Reforms

Beyond instigating internal changes, CA ANZ is advocating for government intervention to advance pending audit reforms. The body is urging the government to provide clearer definitions of the powers of the corporate regulator in overseeing audit firms. It is also calling for increased funding for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to enhance audit inspection programs.

Training and Inclusion for Non-Accounting Staff

To further strengthen ethical standards, CA ANZ is developing training programs for non-accounting partners. It is also offering affiliate memberships to non-accounting staff at major firms. These steps are designed to help them understand the ethical frameworks and obligations associated with membership in the professional body.

The impetus for these changes follows a series of scandals involving the big four consulting firms, such as KPMG's exam cheating and PwC's tax leaks. A federal inquiry is currently examining the structure of these firms. CA ANZ's CEO, Ainslie van Onselen, emphasizes the importance of these actions in reinforcing the public's trust in the profession.