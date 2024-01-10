en English
BW Digital Propels International Connectivity with 400GbE on Hawaiki Cable

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
BW Digital Propels International Connectivity with 400GbE on Hawaiki Cable

BW Digital, the renowned developer of digital infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region, has unveiled commercial 400GbE services on the Hawaiki Transpacific Cable. This achievement marks a milestone in the technology realm, with the cable being powered by Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution. The 13,540km cable, a lifeline for connectivity, links Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii, and the U.S. West Coast.

Revolutionizing Connectivity with Enhanced Technology

With the growing digital demands of today’s world, the need for advanced and reliable connectivity solutions is paramount. BW Digital’s latest move is a response to this rising need. The company leverages Ciena’s Waveserver 5 and WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology, which promise enhanced scalability, reliability, and lower latency for cloud applications and data services. The 400GbE services were put to the test using EXFO’s 400G Test Set, which confirmed efficient traffic management and no latency issues.

Hawaiki Cable’s Previous Achievements

This latest development follows a significant accomplishment where the Hawaiki cable reached 500Gbps channel wavelengths. This achievement is a testament to the ongoing efforts to boost the capacity and efficiency of the cable network. The Hawaiki Transpacific Cable has been designed to meet the increasing demands for international connectivity, and this latest development is a significant step in that direction.

Collaboration for A Connected Future

BW Digital’s collaboration with Ciena, a global leader in networking systems, services, and software, has been instrumental in delivering adaptive networks capable of handling rising digital demands. This partnership is expected to bring more connectivity highlights to customers in the future, marking a promising path towards a digitally connected global community.

Australia New Zealand
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

