Australia

Bushfire Emergency Declared in Western Australia’s Chittering Shire

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Bushfire Emergency Declared in Western Australia's Chittering Shire

Western Australia is grappling with a major bushfire, with an emergency warning declared for the shire of Chittering. The state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued an emergency alert, indicating a serious threat to lives and homes. Residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to instructions from official channels such as ABC Emergency.

Chittering Shire Under Threat

The bushfire, which is currently out of control near Perth, poses a significant risk to Chittering. More than 40 bushfires are burning throughout Western Australia, the country’s largest state, but the blaze in Chittering is particularly alarming. This uncontained fire, combined with a heatwave warning and the onset of an El Nino weather event, escalates the risk of further bushfire outbreaks.

Seasoned Journalist Sue Daniel Covers The Event

Sue Daniel, a seasoned journalist with an extensive career at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), is offering in-depth coverage on this critical situation. Her roles within ABC span senior digital editor at ABC Emergency, deputy digital editor at RN, and reporter/producer for Curious Sydney. Sue’s comprehensive background in reporting, which includes covering the NSW state political and health rounds, contributing to ABC TV, and participating in several programs on RN like Life Matters, brings a wealth of expertise to her coverage of the ongoing crisis.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay informed and follow the directives issued by authorities. For the most recent updates and instructions, individuals can tune in to ABC Emergency. Those wishing to reach out to Sue Daniel can find her on Twitter or contact her via email. In these unprecedented times, the importance of reliable, accurate, and timely information cannot be overstated.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

