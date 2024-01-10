en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned

A hushed Northern Territory town, Katherine, was rudely awakened in the early hours of Wednesday when a trio of thieves breached the security of Wurli Wurlinjang Health Service and Katherine Veterinary Clinic. The malefactors absconded with quantities of potent drugs, namely fentanyl and ketamine, leaving the community in a state of heightened alert.

Break-in Details and Immediate Aftermath

The incident took place at around 2:30 am on Second Street, home to both Wurli Wurlinjang Health Service and Katherine Veterinary Clinic. The perpetrators, after executing the theft, were last seen heading northwards across the Katherine Bridge on Stuart Highway. The Northern Territory Police have since launched an investigation, concurrently issuing an urgent appeal for any information that could aid in the apprehension of the culprits.

The Potency of Stolen Drugs and Public Warnings

The scale of the danger posed by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is staggering. It is roughly 50 times more potent than heroin, making it one of the most dangerous drugs on the black market. Fentanyl’s potency is such that it can be absorbed through mere skin contact, and exposure can lead to life-threatening conditions or even death. The police have underscored the gravity of this situation, urging the public to contact emergency services immediately should they suspect exposure to these substances.

Community Concerns and Ongoing Investigation

The theft has understandably triggered widespread concern in the community, particularly considering the potency and danger of the stolen drugs. The Northern Territory Police are working tirelessly to bring this case to a swift resolution, urging anyone with information to come forward. The aim is not only to apprehend the individuals responsible but also to recover the stolen drugs before they can inflict harm on the community at large. The investigation is actively ongoing, with every lead being pursued.

0
Australia Crime Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
A somber pallor hung over Leicestershire as local law enforcement authorities revealed a disturbing incident that led to the fatal shooting of a dog believed to be an XL bully. This unfortunate event was triggered after a female police officer was grievously bitten by the dog, necessitating immediate surgical intervention. Incident Elicits Trauma and Distress
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
27 mins ago
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
29 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Skyrocketing Back-to-School Costs: An Australian Dilemma
16 mins ago
Skyrocketing Back-to-School Costs: An Australian Dilemma
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024
16 mins ago
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024
Potential Tropical Cyclone Looms Over Australia's Northern Tropics
24 mins ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Looms Over Australia's Northern Tropics
Latest Headlines
World News
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
58 seconds
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
1 min
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
2 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
4 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
4 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
5 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
5 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
6 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
7 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app