Burglary at Accused Murderer’s Home Adds Twist to ‘Victoria’s Mushroom Mystery’

In Victoria’s quiet town of Leongatha, the residence of Erin Patterson, a woman accused of a triple murder, fell victim to burglary, adding a peculiar twist to an already bewildering case dubbed as ‘Victoria’s mushroom mystery.’ In a bizarre series of events that have struck the accused’s property, the recent break-in marks the third occurrence within a month.

Triple Murder Case Takes a Strange Turn

Erin Patterson, 49, is presently charged with three counts of murder, allegedly serving a deadly meal containing lethal death cap mushrooms at her residence. The horrific incident led to the tragic demise of three individuals and caused severe illness to another. This unique case has since been shrouded in intrigue, with Patterson also facing accusations of attempted murder, including her ex-husband. She continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

The Unfolding Burglary Incident

On Christmas Day, the quiet around Patterson’s home was shattered as burglars reportedly stole various items, including a red MG sedan, televisions, and vacuum cleaners. The perpetrators also removed outside CCTV cameras, leaving little trace of their intrusion. Following the theft, an individual claiming to be a friend of Patterson took to social media, seeking community assistance and revealing that the property had been targeted thrice over the ‘last month or so.’

Arrests and Ongoing Investigations

Victoria Police swiftly responded, arresting a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Melbourne’s suburb of Cheltenham, found in possession of the allegedly stolen car. Both are expected to be charged on summons to appear at a later date. Meanwhile, Patterson awaits her trial in maximum security women’s prison Dame Phyllis Frost Centre at Deer Park, with her next court hearing scheduled for May 3, 2024.

As this peculiar case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected turns that a criminal investigation can take. Whether the recent burglaries hold any implications for Patterson’s ongoing murder trial remains to be seen. However, the incident has undoubtedly added a fresh layer of intrigue to ‘Victoria’s mushroom mystery.’