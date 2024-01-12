en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia

As Australia braces for a weekend of extreme heatwaves, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued stark warnings and health safety advice to residents across several states. The impending heatwave, a climatic anomaly of dangerously high temperatures, has particularly severe implications for the North West Pastoral District of South Australia, and the Goldfields and South Interior Districts of Western Australia, triggering bushfire warnings alongside.

Unprecedented Temperatures Expected

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, is set to experience temperatures soaring into the 40s. This escalation in temperature is significantly above the monthly average and follows an alarming 40-day dry spell, intensifying concerns about potential bushfires. While the severity is less pronounced, heatwave conditions are also anticipated for the West Coast District of South Australia and the Lasseter District of the Northern Territory.

Sydney Experiences Extreme Humidity

Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, is not immune to this heatwave either. The city recently experienced its most humid day in over a decade, with residents grappling with both the heat and an oppressive humidity. The BoM and health services are urging people to stay cool indoors and take necessary precautions. High daytime temperatures without overnight relief pose considerable health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and the sick.

Extended Forecast Indicates Prolonged Challenges

The extended forecast for Australia from February to April suggests a continuation of higher than average temperatures and below-average rainfall across various regions. This prediction indicates prolonged heat-related challenges, with the BoM and the State Emergency Service urging citizens to stay prepared for the extreme conditions and to take action to cope with the heatwave event.

0
Australia Health Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Amid the roar of the crowd and the electrifying atmosphere of the tennis world, a new power couple has emerged on the scene: Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur. Boulter, a British professional tennis player, has found herself swept up in the whirlwind of attention and ‘circus’ that stems from her relationship with De Minaur,
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Tasmanians Push for a New Queen's Birthday Holiday Amidst Royal Feud
8 mins ago
Tasmanians Push for a New Queen's Birthday Holiday Amidst Royal Feud
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
11 mins ago
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
2 mins ago
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations
3 mins ago
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Sparks Debate on 'Tall Poppy Syndrome' in Australian Workplaces
4 mins ago
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Sparks Debate on 'Tall Poppy Syndrome' in Australian Workplaces
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
43 seconds
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
1 min
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
2 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
2 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
2 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
3 mins
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
5 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
5 mins
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
10 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app