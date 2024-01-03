en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Bunnings’ ‘Perfect Plant Promise’ Lights Up Social Media

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Bunnings’ ‘Perfect Plant Promise’ Lights Up Social Media

In the realm of retail, a policy is making waves. Bunnings, a household name in Australia, has a unique ‘Perfect Plant Promise’ that allows customers to return deceased plants within a year of purchase. This policy, although in place for years, found its spotlight when highlighted by Sydney content creator, Jessica Redolfi, in a viral video which has since garnered over 675,000 views. The video reveals an intriguing possibility: customers can receive a full refund for plants that perish within the warranty period, provided they have held on to the receipt.

The Perfect Plant Promise

Under the ‘Perfect Plant Promise’, customers can return most plant varieties within 12 months of purchase for a replacement or refund. The policy, detailed on the retailer’s website, is a boon for customers who struggle to keep their plants alive. However, it does not include seedlings and potted seasonal flowers due to their expected short lifespan. Despite its potential to save green-thumbed enthusiasts some green, the policy is not widely known.

Viral Revelation and Customer Reactions

Redolfi’s video has sparked widespread reactions, with some customers expressing regret for not knowing about the policy earlier. Others have shared their successful return experiences, adding to the buzz around the ‘Perfect Plant Promise’. The revelation of this policy has led to a surge in interest and recognition for Bunnings’ unique offer.

Unearthed Anecdotes and a Former Employee’s Disclosure

Anecdotes from shoppers and employees indicate that the policy isn’t as well-known as it could be. A former employee even shared that the policy is not intended to be widely shared with customers. This has sparked debate and discussion around the policy and its implications for both the retailer and customers. The ‘Perfect Plant Promise’, despite its unusual nature, has carved a niche for itself in the world of retail, shaking up the landscape of customer service, and setting a precedent for retailers worldwide.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ASX-listed Resource Explorers Gear Up for 2024 Drilling Campaigns

By Geeta Pillai

City of Stonnington to Hold Healing Ceremony with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples

By Geeta Pillai

ACT Police Seek Witnesses, Dash-cam Footage Following Collision at Hindmarsh Drive

By Geeta Pillai

ASX Resource Explorers to Kickstart Drilling Operations in January 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Canva's Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms' Financial St ...
@Australia · 1 min
Canva's Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms' Financial St ...
heart comment 0
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets

By Salman Khan

Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses
Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE

By Geeta Pillai

Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE
Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
23 seconds
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
23 seconds
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
24 seconds
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
25 seconds
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
25 seconds
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
25 seconds
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
29 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
30 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois' 11th Congressional District
31 seconds
Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois' 11th Congressional District
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
52 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app