Building Commission NSW Targets Developers for Safety Defects in Apartment Blocks

In a significant move aimed at ensuring residential safety, the Building Commission NSW, under the leadership of David Chandler, has issued urgent building work rectification orders to several developers in Sydney. Among those targeted is GCorp Property, the developer responsible for the 'Joshua' building in Alexandria, an apartment block that has been under scrutiny for its severe safety defects.

A History of Non-Compliance

The 'Joshua' building first came under the radar in 2015 when an audit by the City of Sydney declared it non-compliant with the Building Code of Australia. The audit highlighted serious issues such as inadequate smoke detectors and water drainage problems. In response to these concerns, a court order in 2017 mandated extensive construction work to bring the building into compliance. However, GCorp Property has yet to complete the necessary repairs.

The Rectification Order and its Implications

The recent rectification order issued to GCorp Property outlines 17 significant defects in the 'Joshua' building. These include improper smoke detection systems and water drainage issues. The order bears an ominous warning that failure to comply constitutes a criminal offence. The lack of an online presence for GCorp Property, coupled with disconnected phone numbers, raises serious questions about the company's accountability and commitment to residential safety.

Broader Crackdown on Unsafe Buildings

This enforcement action is not exclusive to GCorp Property. Similar orders have been handed out to other developers for apartment blocks in both Sydney and Newcastle. In Glebe, the developer Denwol Glebe must address eight defects, including uncontrolled cracking and waterproofing issues, in the Mezzo building. Denwol has asserted that work to rectify these issues had already commenced before the order was issued. These orders are part of a broader crackdown on unsafe residential buildings within the state, reflecting a commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents.