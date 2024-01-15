en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Budget Direct Celebrates Sixth Anniversary of ‘Insurance Solved’ with New ‘Loch Mess Monster’ Ad

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Budget Direct Celebrates Sixth Anniversary of ‘Insurance Solved’ with New ‘Loch Mess Monster’ Ad

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Budget Direct’s ‘Insurance Solved’ platform, a testament to a decade-long collaboration with 303 MullenLowe, part of Australia and New Zealand-based marketing services group, Attivo. The platform has been instrumental in enhancing brand recognition and engagement for Budget Direct, leading to its recent achievement of being named Insurer of the Year for 2024 by Canstar for the third consecutive year.

Return of the Insurance Detectives

The latest advertisement in the series, ‘Loch Mess Monster,’ showcases a lively narrative where a pool cleaner springs to life and creates chaos. Once again, the trusty insurance detectives Sarge, Jacs, and Chief leap into action, bringing the situation under control. The ad is a follow-up to the September offering, ‘Rise of the Machines,’ where the detectives dealt with rogue e-bikes and e-scooters.

Unveiling the ‘Loch Mess Monster’

The ‘Loch Mess Monster’ is set to appear across various media channels, including television, cinema, online, radio, and out-of-home advertising, reaching a broad audience nationally. The campaign, developed by 303 MullenLowe, contributes significantly to Budget Direct’s increasing brand recognition and engagement.

Leadership and Team behind the Success

Group Business Director of 303 MullenLowe, Ben Glasson, expressed pride in the campaign’s success and the recognition it has garnered. The announcement also highlighted the appointment of Matt Oakley as the Chief Strategy Officer at 303 MullenLowe Perth, acknowledging the comprehensive list of campaign credits, including team members from Budget Direct and 303 MullenLowe, as well as the production partners behind the scenes.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
19 seconds ago
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
In the backdrop of the fiercely competitive Big Bash League, the Perth Scorchers, the reigning two-time champions, are once again poised to make history. The team’s local talent has been endorsed by none other than Simon Katich, the first-ever title-winning captain of the Scorchers. A decade has passed since Katich led the team to their
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
7 mins ago
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
9 mins ago
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show
54 seconds ago
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
7 mins ago
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
7 mins ago
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Latest Headlines
World News
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
9 seconds
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
16 seconds
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
16 seconds
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue
17 seconds
Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
19 seconds
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
Detroit Lions Secure Narrow Victory Over Los Angeles Rams, Ending Playoff Drought
23 seconds
Detroit Lions Secure Narrow Victory Over Los Angeles Rams, Ending Playoff Drought
Viktor Axelsen Withdraws from Indian Open Due to Injury
29 seconds
Viktor Axelsen Withdraws from Indian Open Due to Injury
Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule
37 seconds
Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show
54 seconds
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
12 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app