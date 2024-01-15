Budget Direct Celebrates Sixth Anniversary of ‘Insurance Solved’ with New ‘Loch Mess Monster’ Ad

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Budget Direct’s ‘Insurance Solved’ platform, a testament to a decade-long collaboration with 303 MullenLowe, part of Australia and New Zealand-based marketing services group, Attivo. The platform has been instrumental in enhancing brand recognition and engagement for Budget Direct, leading to its recent achievement of being named Insurer of the Year for 2024 by Canstar for the third consecutive year.

Return of the Insurance Detectives

The latest advertisement in the series, ‘Loch Mess Monster,’ showcases a lively narrative where a pool cleaner springs to life and creates chaos. Once again, the trusty insurance detectives Sarge, Jacs, and Chief leap into action, bringing the situation under control. The ad is a follow-up to the September offering, ‘Rise of the Machines,’ where the detectives dealt with rogue e-bikes and e-scooters.

Unveiling the ‘Loch Mess Monster’

The ‘Loch Mess Monster’ is set to appear across various media channels, including television, cinema, online, radio, and out-of-home advertising, reaching a broad audience nationally. The campaign, developed by 303 MullenLowe, contributes significantly to Budget Direct’s increasing brand recognition and engagement.

Leadership and Team behind the Success

Group Business Director of 303 MullenLowe, Ben Glasson, expressed pride in the campaign’s success and the recognition it has garnered. The announcement also highlighted the appointment of Matt Oakley as the Chief Strategy Officer at 303 MullenLowe Perth, acknowledging the comprehensive list of campaign credits, including team members from Budget Direct and 303 MullenLowe, as well as the production partners behind the scenes.