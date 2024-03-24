Bruce Pascoe Anticipates Backlash to New Book After 'Dark Emu' Controversy

At 77, Bruce Pascoe, the author renowned for 'Dark Emu', prepares for the release of his new book amidst concerns of renewed public scrutiny. Living near Mallacoota, Victoria, Pascoe reflects on the challenges and backlash faced from his previous work, which reevaluated Australian First Nations' historical narrative, and how this shapes his outlook towards his latest publication.

The Journey Since 'Dark Emu'

Pascoe's 'Dark Emu' was a pivotal work that challenged the stereotypical views of Indigenous Australians as solely hunter-gatherers, suggesting a rich history of agricultural practices instead. Despite its success, the book drew severe criticism, particularly questioning Pascoe's Aboriginal heritage and the veracity of his arguments. The scrutiny led to personal and professional pressures, including a temporary separation from his partner, Lyn Harwood. These experiences have left Pascoe wary but resolute as he approaches the launch of his new book, 'Black Duck'.

'Black Duck': A New Narrative

Co-authored with Harwood, 'Black Duck' diverges from 'Dark Emu' in both style and substance, presenting a year in the life on their farm, Yumburra. Through a blend of personal musings and cultural reflections, aligned with the six Indigenous seasons, Pascoe shares insights into his life, the land, and the broader implications for Indigenous knowledge and Australia's future. The work is an intimate exploration of resilience, community, and the environment, showcasing the potential of Indigenous practices in contemporary agriculture.

Looking Ahead with Hope and Determination

Despite anticipating criticism, Pascoe remains focused on the broader mission: to foster a deeper appreciation for Indigenous cultures and environmental stewardship. He and Harwood are deeply engaged in developing Yumburra as a model for Indigenous food production, highlighting the environmental and cultural benefits of native grains and practices. Through 'Black Duck', Pascoe not only recounts the past year's journey but also sets the stage for a conversation on Australia's agricultural and cultural future, one that recognizes and integrates the wisdom of its First Peoples.

As Pascoe and Harwood continue their work, their story is a testament to the power of resilience, the importance of cultural recognition, and the potential of integrating traditional knowledge for a sustainable future. With 'Black Duck', Pascoe invites readers into his world, offering a perspective that is as educational as it is personal, and as forward-looking as it is rooted in the ancient wisdom of Australia's Indigenous peoples.