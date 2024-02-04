Bruce Lehrmann Defamation Trial Nears Verdict; Podcast Remembers Aboriginal Legend

In a significant development in the defamation trial involving Bruce Lehrmann, the defendants have made their closing submissions in a written format to the Federal Court. The submissions, presented by legal representatives for Lehrmann, presenter Lisa Wilkinson, and Network Ten, delve into the intricacies of the lawsuit and offer responses to the allegations that have come to define the case.

Scrutinizing the Plausibility of Events

Central to Lehrmann's defense is an intense scrutiny of the version of events as presented by Brittany Higgins. The defense team painstakingly analyzed the account, weighing its plausibility against a range of possibilities. This part of the submissions seeks to cast doubt on the narrative as conveyed by Higgins, challenging its authenticity and reliability.

Revisiting the Discontinued Criminal Charge

The submissions also touched upon the prior criminal trial and the subsequent discontinuation of the charge against Lehrmann. The defense team's nod to this aspect of the case enhances their argument, pointing to the absence of a legal conviction against Lehrmann.

Hosted by Claire Harvey, The Front podcast is a collaborative endeavor, featuring contributions from producer Kristen Amiet, multimedia editor Lia Tsamoglou, and composer Jasper Leak.