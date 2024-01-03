en English
Australia

Bruce Highway Upgrades Nearing Completion: A Boost for Queensland’s Growth

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Bruce Highway Upgrades Nearing Completion: A Boost for Queensland's Growth

The federal government has disclosed that upgrades on the Bruce Highway between Caboolture-Bribie Island Road and Steve Irwin Way in Elimbah are close to completion. This $662.5 million project, jointly funded by the federal government ($530 million) and the Queensland government ($132.5 million), aims to provide a smoother traffic flow for commuters and supports the state’s burgeoning growth.

Boosting Queensland’s Infrastructure

These advancements are a response to the significant influx of interstate migrants to Queensland. Deputy Premier Cameron Dick underscores the state’s dedication to infrastructure development, backed by a staggering $96.2 billion investment spread over four years. This sum includes the 15-year Bruce Highway upgrade project, a commitment that demonstrates the government’s long-term vision for the state’s progress.

Impacts and Benefits

The augmentation of the highway is anticipated to stimulate business, bolster tourism, improve the health and well-being of workers, alleviate stress for families and commuters, and elevate overall productivity in Queensland. With one section of the northbound road already operational with three lanes, the project is on track for completion. Furthermore, the speed limit on an 11km stretch of the highway will be raised to 110 km per hour upon completion, enhancing travel efficiency.

A Larger Vision

This project is part of the broader Bruce Highway upgrade program, which aims to improve travel between Brisbane and Cairns. An average of 664 direct jobs is projected to be supported throughout the project’s duration, further contributing to the state’s economy. As Queensland continues to evolve, this infrastructure initiative stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to supporting its growth and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Australia Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

