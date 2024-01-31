Bronwyn Clementson Ascends to Executive General Manager at JCDecaux Australia Amidst Executive Reshuffle

Bronwyn Clementson, a seasoned veteran in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector, has been designated the Executive General Manager - Commercial at JCDecaux Australia. The commencement of her new role is set for 1st February 2024. Clementson, with a 14-year tenure at both JCDecaux and its predecessor APN Outdoor (APNO), has an impressive track record of navigating contracts through global challenges like the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Celebrated Career

Previously occupying positions such as Group Commercial Director and General Manager - Commercial, Clementson is lauded for her expertise in digital developments and her strong ties with commercial partners. Her ability to deliver robust commercial results across airport and transport contracts stands testimony to her leadership skills and business acumen.

Leadership Changes at JCDecaux

As Clementson steps into her new role, Andrew Hines, the COO of JCDecaux, is preparing to bid adieu to the company. Hines, who has had a remarkable 30-year career with JCDecaux and APNO, will continue to serve the business until 30th April 2024. He has played a pivotal role in the commercial success of the company, including the establishment of APNO in 2004 and its consolidation with JCDecaux in 2018.

Words of Praise and Farewell

Steve O'Connor, the CEO of JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand, expressed his confidence in Clementson's capabilities to lead the commercial branch of the company. He commended her extensive experience and substantial contributions to the company. O'Connor also acknowledged Hines' significant impact on the company and extended his best wishes for his future pursuits.