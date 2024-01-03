Brokers Highlight Promising ASX Dividend Shares: HealthCo and QBE

Investors aiming to optimize their income portfolio can consider two Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dividend shares spotlighted by esteemed brokers Bell Potter and Morgans. The highlighted stocks are HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW), a healthcare-centric property organization, and QBE, a renowned insurance behemoth.

HealthCo Healthcare: A Safe Bet?

Bell Potter vouches for HCW, lauding its expansive addressable market and positive demographic shifts. The broker forecasts dividends per share of 8 cents in FY 2024 and 8.3 cents in FY 2025, corresponding to projected yields of 5.7% and 5.9% based on HCW’s share price of $1.41. HCW boasts a diverse investment portfolio encompassing various healthcare-related property assets and a tenant base that includes notable operators and the Australian Government.

QBE Insurance: A Promising Prospect?

Morgans endorses QBE due to its optimistic earnings outlook and appealing valuation. The brokerage anticipates dividends per share of about 97 cents in FY 2023 and 137 cents in FY 2024, which would equate to yields of 6.5% and 9.25% given QBE’s share price of $14.79.

Sound Recommendations Based on Meticulous Analysis

Both recommendations stem from the brokers’ comprehensive analyses of the companies’ market positions, financial projections, and expected dividend yields. These endorsements offer a promising avenue for investors seeking to enhance their income portfolio through dividend shares.