Brock Davies Reveals Emotional Struggles and Efforts to Reconnect with Children

Former rugby player, Brock Davies, has opened up about the difficulties he faces in his relationship with his two children from a previous marriage. The revelations came during his appearance on his wife Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans. Davies shared the emotional turmoil he experienced during a recent visit to Australia, where his children currently live, and how his past actions have affected his familial relationships.

Davies’ Emotional Struggle

Davies made no attempt to hide the challenges he’s been grappling with. His inability to see his children during his recent trip to Australia has been a significant emotional burden. The situation is a direct result of his past actions, including a physical altercation with his ex-partner and a failure to fulfill child support obligations. These incidents have strained his relations with his children and their mother to the point where he is currently unable to maintain a presence in their lives.

Mending Fences

Despite the past mistakes, Davies has made a conscious effort to rectify his errors. He has paid off his child support debts and is working towards establishing a healthier relationship with his children’s mother and stepfather. His intent is to maintain consistent child support payments and open lines of communication with the hope of rebuilding a relationship with his children.

Family Life and Future Goals

Davies and Shay tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Summer, in April of that year. As he navigates the complexities of his past, Davies is also embracing his role as a father to Summer. His emotional revelations on the podcast serve as a testament to his commitment to fostering healthier familial relationships and show a man trying to learn from his past and build a better future for his family.