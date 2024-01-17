Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. Extends Deadline for Initial Business Combination

In a pivotal development, Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) established by Broad Capital LLC, has made a strategic move to extend the timeline for its initial business combination. The company has deposited $60,000 into its trust account for public stockholders. This move ensures the extension of the deadline for completing its initial business combination to February 13, 2024. This extension is the first of twelve potential monthly extensions.

Advertisment

Historic Business Combination Agreement with Openmarkets Group Pty Ltd

In the recent past, BCAC entered into a groundbreaking Business Combination Agreement with Openmarkets Group Pty Ltd (OMG), an Australian financial services technology group. OMG is renowned for its services that cater to a diverse range of client sectors, including fintechs, traders, and stockbrokers. This business combination was detailed meticulously in the Company's current report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 24, 2023.

Shareholders' Role in the Proposed Business Combination

Advertisment

BCAC has already filed additional materials with the SEC, such as a Registration Statement that includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. It has advised shareholders to thoroughly read these materials before casting their vote on the proposed business combination. The company has been explicit in stating that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of a proxy.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

BCAC's press release also includes cautionary statements about forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainties and risks. The company has highlighted some key factors that could impact the actual results of the proposed business combination. These factors include potential legal proceedings, the requirement of stockholder approval, and the ability to meet NASDAQ listing standards post-combination, among others.