Australia

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:56 am EST
Britt Cohen, former reporter for the Today show, and her husband, Aaron Warburton, Chief Executive Officer of the NRL Bulldogs, are ushering in the New Year with a joyous announcement: they are expecting their first child. The couple shared their delightful news on New Year’s Eve through an Instagram post, which included images of Britt’s ultrasound and a touching photo capturing a tender moment of Aaron with his hand on her baby bump.

From media spotlight to motherhood

This year has seen Britt transition from her role as a reporter for the Today show to focusing on her personal life and upcoming role as a mother. Prior to her current family focus, she served as a producer for both the Today and Today Extra programs. The expectancy of their first child, due in June 2024, adds to the series of significant life events for the couple following their glamorous destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy earlier this year.

A journey of love and milestones

Their journey of love and commitment has been marked by significant milestones. The couple announced their engagement in December 2022, with Britt showcasing an exquisite emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. Their destination wedding in Italy was a testament to their love, and now, the expectancy of their first child marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The Instagram post included a heartfelt message from Britt expressing her excitement about the growth of their family and the anticipation of becoming a mother.

Celebrations and congratulations

Their joyful announcement was met with a stream of congratulations from friends, family, and fans alike. Among the well-wishers was Channel Nine star Amber Laidler, expressing her joy for the soon-to-be-parents. As the couple embarks on their journey towards parenthood, the anticipation and excitement are palpable, not just for Britt and Aaron, but for their extended circle of friends and supporters.

Australia Society
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

