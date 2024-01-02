en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

British Airways Apologises After Flight Delay Causes Couple to Miss Christmas Family Reunion

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
British Airways Apologises After Flight Delay Causes Couple to Miss Christmas Family Reunion

Edinburgh couple, Marc, 37, and Linzi, 32, have received an apology from British Airways after a delayed flight resulted in them missing Christmas Day with their family in Australia. The journey, which was slated to commence on December 23, was delayed by three hours, causing them to miss their connecting flight from London to Sydney. British Airways arranged for their overnight stay in London and rescheduled their flight for Christmas Eve, but this meant they could only make it to Sydney on Boxing Day.

Lost Time and Luggage

Unfortunately, the couple’s ordeal didn’t end there. Upon arriving in Sydney, they discovered their luggage, which they were assured by British Airways would be waiting for them, was not there. It took four more days for their luggage to finally arrive. Linzi voiced their frustration, emphasizing the efforts they had invested to fund the trip and the lack of support they experienced from British Airways.

Bad Weather Blamed for Initial Delay

The airline attributed the initial delay to bad weather conditions in the UK. While this was beyond their control, the oversight with the couple’s luggage and the lack of adequate support during their ordeal has raised questions about the airline’s customer service.

British Airways Responds

In response to the couple’s complaints, British Airways issued an apology and assured that they would reach out to the couple to rectify the matter. This experience was particularly distressing for the couple, who had planned to spend Christmas Day with their family in Australia for the first time in six years. Despite the apology, the episode has left a sour taste, with the couple missing a cherished family reunion on Christmas Day, and the subsequent mishaps only adding to their woes.

0
Australia Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ASX Small-Cap Stocks Take the Limelight: An Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Theatre Scene: A Glimpse into Anticipated 2024 Productions

By BNN Correspondents

Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'

By Geeta Pillai

Respected Ballyragget Businessman Tragically Dies While Sea Swimming in Melbourne

By Geeta Pillai

Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Perf ...
@Australia · 19 mins
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Perf ...
heart comment 0
Warren Blackwood Cricket Association Thrives on Club Cooperation

By Salman Khan

Warren Blackwood Cricket Association Thrives on Club Cooperation
Australia’s Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Sydney’s Private Coaching Industry: Boon or Bane for the HSC System?

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's Private Coaching Industry: Boon or Bane for the HSC System?
Tourism Tension: Gloucester Tree Closure in Pemberton and Venice’s New Regulations

By Geeta Pillai

Tourism Tension: Gloucester Tree Closure in Pemberton and Venice's New Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
1 min
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
2 mins
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
2 mins
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
2 mins
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
2 mins
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
3 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
3 mins
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
3 mins
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
3 mins
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
38 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
43 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
46 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
53 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app