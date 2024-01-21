Brisbane's Beenleigh Shack: From Obscurity to Netflix Stardom

The quaint weatherboard shack nestled in Brisbane's Beenleigh suburb, which featured heavily in the Netflix series 'Boy Swallows Universe,' has met with international acclaim. This humble abode, serving as the childhood home for the series' protagonist, Eli, has become a symbolic representation of the suburban history of Brisbane.

From Obscurity to the Spotlight

Purchased for $395,000 in 2015, the house was last rented in February 2023 for a modest sum of $440 per week. Painting a vivid picture of the 1980s, it underwent a transformation, adopting a distinctive blue shade for the series. Now repainted cream, this unassuming property has turned into a tourist attraction, with people making trips just to get a glimpse of it.

The Rising Value of Beenleigh

The median house price in Beenleigh has seen a steady rise, currently standing at $590,000, with rents also witnessing an upward trend. The newfound fame of this 'neat and tidy Queenslander' has amplified its appeal, making it an attractive proposition for first-home buyers and investors alike.

History and Architecture: A Visual Narrative

The series, shot entirely in Brisbane in 2022, captures the essence of the working-class lifestyle and architecture prevalent in the 1950s and 60s. Marianne Taylor, an architectural historian, pointed out that while the secret room featured in the plot was not typical of the era, the outhouse connected to it was. The demand for such original and older-style homes for filming is on the rise, with rates ranging from $100 to $400 per hour.

More than Just a House

The Beenleigh house, along with other locations across Brisbane, such as a house in Wavell Heights and a grand Queenslander in Chelmer, not only serve as backdrops for the series but also as crucial characters in their own right. They provide a tangible representation of the struggles, ambitions, and sheer human will of the characters, making the series a much-loved chronicle of a transforming cultural landscape.