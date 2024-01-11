en English
Australia

Brisbane Woman Faces Robbery Charges, Denied Bail

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
April Faith Alice Power-Smith, a 24-year-old woman from Leichhardt, has been denied bail after standing accused of armed robbery and hijacking a taxi in Ipswich, west of Brisbane. The court denied her bail, citing an unacceptable risk of reoffending. This incident occurred just six days after Power-Smith had been convicted of a similar offence.

A Wave of Crimes

Power-Smith appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court via videolink, representing herself in her bail application. She has been on remand for the past four months, facing charges of deprivation of liberty and armed robbery in company. The court received testimony that on September 5, 2023, Power-Smith threatened a 37-year-old male taxi driver with a flick knife.

The Taxi Incident

The driver reported that after he declined to take Power-Smith and three other passengers to an additional stop, she produced the weapon and demanded he drive through Ipswich. The prosecution opposed granting bail, stating that Power-Smith presented an unacceptable risk of reoffending. Power-Smith claimed she pulled out the knife out of fear for her safety and mentioned the existence of CCTV footage inside the cab that could prove her innocence.

Dire Consequences

The judge denied bail and advised Power-Smith to speak to a legal representative and obtain a copy of the cab’s CCTV recording before reapplying. The incident marks a serious concern about the safety of taxi drivers and the increasing incidents of armed robbery. As Power-Smith awaits her next court appearance, the public is reminded of the importance of ensuring safety in public transportation and the weight of the law in dealing with such crimes.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

