Brisbane Woman Discovers Venomous Snake Coiled Around Her Cat's Neck

It was a quiet afternoon in Brisbane when Rebecca Daynes stumbled upon a sight that sent chills down her spine: an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species on the planet, coiled tightly around her cat's neck. The incident, which unfolded at her home, was as unexpected as it was terrifying. But in a strange twist of fate, both the cat and the snake survived this perilous encounter.

A Distressing Discovery

Daynes shared the frightful episode on the Facebook group Snake Identification Australia. The cat, despite being old, frail, and suffering from a brain tumor, was surprisingly calm. Even more than a day after the incident, the feline showed no signs of distress. The cat's inability to move quickly due to its health condition likely led to this close encounter with the snake, as the cat usually basks in the sun near the home.

A Defensive Snake?

Members of the Facebook group speculated that the snake's action was possibly a defensive response rather than an aggressive one. After the snake freed itself, it disappeared into the garden. Despite Daynes' attempts to locate it, the snake remains at large. Daynes expressed hope that the snake survived the encounter as much as her cat did.

Snake and Spider Safety

Daynes acknowledged the risk she took by removing the snake herself and admitted feeling fortunate to have avoided a snakebite. The harrowing incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wild reptiles. Snake Identification Australia, co-run by Craig and Jackie Adams of SSSAFE, provides advice and first-aid materials for snake and spider bites. The group stresses the difficulty of identifying snakes from photos and encourages immediate medical attention if bitten.