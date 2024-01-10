en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Brisbane Tower Project Shifts Focus from Commercial to Co-Living Space

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Brisbane Tower Project Shifts Focus from Commercial to Co-Living Space

In a significant shift from the original plan, developers have proposed a substantial modification to an existing development approval for a new commercial tower in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane. The initial proposal was for a commercial building, but the developers have now set their sights on transforming the project into a residential ‘co-living’ space, housing 381 one-bedroom units. This innovative residential concept would seamlessly blend elements from both the build-to-rent and short-term accommodation models.

Community-Centric Living

The proposed changes, which were lodged just before the holiday season, hint at a significant transformation in the facility’s layout. The revisions include the addition of more communal areas, suggesting that the developers are keen on fostering a community-centric environment. This innovative approach to residential living is a fresh take on the traditional apartment complex and may just be the solution to Brisbane’s housing crisis, offering residents and visitors alike an expanded range of accommodation options.

Flexible Leases and Central Billing

All units in the proposed development are planned to be fully furnished, providing residents with a move-in ready solution. The developers are also considering offering flexible leases and central billing, a move that would undoubtedly simplify the lives of residents. This arrangement would cater to those who prefer not to be tied down by long-term leases and seek a more fluid living arrangement. Moreover, the building management may reserve the right to utilize all units for short-term stays exclusively, thereby further enhancing the flexibility of the living arrangements.

Location and Heritage

The proposed site for this innovative residential concept is located adjacent to the heritage-listed Fortitude Valley Police Station on Wickham Street. The tower’s height has been revised from 15 to 22 storeys, with a reduction in parking spaces reflecting a shift in focus towards residents who are unlikely to rely on private vehicles and may only be staying for a short period. The proposal also includes retail spaces on the ground floor, adding another layer of convenience for residents.

This development aligns with the government’s targets for new homes to meet population growth and the ongoing review of the short-term rental market to address rental affordability and availability issues. The proposal, if approved, could herald a new era in residential living, blending the benefits of both short-term and long-term accommodations.

0
Australia Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
43 mins ago
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
Jackson Irvine, a celebrated midfielder for the Socceroos, is not just known for his prowess on the football field but also his passion for tattoos that mirror his interests in pop culture. Shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Twin Peaks,” and “The Simpsons” have found a permanent place on his skin, providing a unique insight
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
SPAR Group Divests Business Ventures to Concentrate on Profitable Operations
2 hours ago
SPAR Group Divests Business Ventures to Concentrate on Profitable Operations
Steve Smith Steps Up as New Opening Batter for Australia's Test Team
2 hours ago
Steve Smith Steps Up as New Opening Batter for Australia's Test Team
MPavilion Celebrates Decade of Architectural Innovation with Award-Winning MPavilion 9
50 mins ago
MPavilion Celebrates Decade of Architectural Innovation with Award-Winning MPavilion 9
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
50 mins ago
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Rainbow Lorikeet Escapes from Colchester Zoo: Search Underway
60 mins ago
Rainbow Lorikeet Escapes from Colchester Zoo: Search Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
27 seconds
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
42 seconds
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
58 seconds
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
1 min
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
2 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness
2 mins
East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness
COVID-19's Rapid Incubation: From a Week to Three Days
2 mins
COVID-19's Rapid Incubation: From a Week to Three Days
Winston-Salem: A Tale of Two Storms - Confederate Controversy & Weather Woes
2 mins
Winston-Salem: A Tale of Two Storms - Confederate Controversy & Weather Woes
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
3 mins
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app