en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Brisbane Motorists Bear the Brunt of Australia’s Highest Petrol Prices

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:34 am EST
Brisbane Motorists Bear the Brunt of Australia’s Highest Petrol Prices

In the sun-soaked city of Brisbane, Australia, drivers confront an economic challenge on an everyday basis – the nation’s highest petrol prices. A recent data analysis has unveiled an alarming figure – the average price for unleaded petrol in the city has skyrocketed to 193.4 cents per litre. It’s a stark reality for Brisbane motorists who find themselves paying more than their counterparts in other Australian cities to fuel their everyday commute.

The Rising Tide of Petrol Prices

The steady incline in petrol costs in Brisbane is more than just a trivial inconvenience. It’s a significant economic concern for residents, affecting their daily transportation expenses and, by extension, their overall cost of living. Since 2017, petrol prices in Brisbane have surged by 49.2 percent, according to the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA). This sharp increase is contributing to Australia’s escalating inflation crisis and exerting additional pressure on families and individual budgets.

(Read Also: Brisbane Motorists Grapple with Soaring Petrol Prices Amidst Economic Turbulence)

Implications for Australian Families and Economy

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury underscored the impact of soaring petrol prices on Australian households and the broader economy. He stressed the necessity for continuous transparency in fuel pricing across the country. The everyday Australian is feeling the pinch, and the ramifications extend far beyond just the fuel gauge. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) corroborates this, reporting a significant surge in automotive fuel prices, with average prices for unleaded petrol peaking at $1.97 per litre in the September quarter.

(Read Also: India-Australia Trade Agreement: A Year of Strong Economic Cooperation)

The Global Oil Market’s Influence

As a global commodity, petrol pricing is influenced by fluctuations in international oil markets. The NRMA pointed out the effect of volatile movements in global oil prices on the Australian market, leading to unpredictable and often expensive petrol pricing forecasts. As Brisbane motorists grapple with these unprecedented petrol costs, the ripples of this issue are felt throughout the economy, influencing everything from household budgets to inflation rates.

Read More 

0
Australia Economy Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

By Geeta Pillai

Quirky and Unusual: A Look at Australia's Most Distinctive Properties of 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Australians Set Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024: A Look at Personal Triumphs

By Geeta Pillai

Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

By Geeta Pillai

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
@Australia · 21 mins
2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
heart comment 0
The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish

By Geeta Pillai

The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish
Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event

By Salman Khan

Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event
Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women’s Clash

By Salman Khan

Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women's Clash
Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW
Latest Headlines
World News
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
4 mins
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
6 mins
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
6 mins
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
9 mins
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
9 mins
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
10 mins
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
12 mins
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
13 mins
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
16 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app