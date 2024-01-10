en English
Australia

Brisbane Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Incident

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Brisbane Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Incident

In a shocking turn of events, a man in Brisbane has been charged with the intention of causing severe physical harm after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck. The accused, 43-year-old Travis John Scorer, is alleged to have carried out the heinous act in the inner-Brisbane suburb of New Farm at around 7:30 PM on Monday.

Emergency Services Swift Response

Emergency services were quick to respond to the distressing scene after the stabbing reports were made. A 44-year-old man was found at the scene, suffering from a severe neck wound. He was subsequently rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, where he was reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the incident, a crime scene was established at the property. The police conducted a thorough investigation that led to the arrest of Scorer. The 43-year-old man was charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Court Appearance and Remand

Scorer made a brief appearance in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Following his court appearance, Scorer was remanded in custody, marking a significant development in this shocking case.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

