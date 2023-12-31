en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Brisbane Gears Up for Exuberant New Year’s Eve Celebration Amidst Weather Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:28 am EST
Brisbane Gears Up for Exuberant New Year’s Eve Celebration Amidst Weather Concerns

Brisbane, a city known for its vibrant culture and scenic views, is preparing to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with grandeur. With an impressive lineup of events, the highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the two major firework displays over the Brisbane River, scheduled for 8.30pm and midnight. This spectacle is considered one of the most abundant firework shows in the city’s history, with an estimated 80,000 fireworks set to light up the night sky.

Anticipation Amidst Weather Concerns

Despite the forecast of storms and a heatwave ahead of the event, thousands of spectators are anticipated to gather at South Bank and other prime viewing locations. The weather forecast for Brisbane on New Year’s Eve includes a high chance of showers, with up to 8 millimeters of rain and a potential thunderstorm. Yet, the city’s spirit remains undeterred, with many eager to witness the fireworks extravaganza.

Safety Measures and Amenities

Ensuring the safety and enjoyment of attendees, South Bank Parklands will implement security measures such as fencing, bag checks, and will maintain an alcohol-free zone outside of licensed premises. The night will not only be about the fireworks, but the overall experience as well. The fireworks will be synchronized with music and various on-site operators will offer food and beverages, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Preparations for Public Safety

Public safety remains a priority, with increased security and police presence planned for the event. With road closures and limited parking availability, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the free public transport services provided by Translink. This measure is expected to ease congestion and ensure a smooth experience for all.

Despite the weather concerns, Brisbane is all set to ring in the New Year with a night of celebration and spectacle. While the showers may dampen the ground, they certainly won’t dampen the city’s spirit. Those interested in more information or updates are advised to check the Bureau of Meteorology website.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Two-Year-Old Girl Tragically Dies in Hot Car in Eungella

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks

By Bijay Laxmi

ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions ...
@Australia · 15 mins
Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions ...
heart comment 0
John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice
John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Harry Potter Event at Victoria’s Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Harry Potter Event at Victoria's Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
2 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
3 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
5 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
7 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
8 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
9 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
12 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
12 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
15 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
17 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
17 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
37 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app