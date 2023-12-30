Brisbane Faces Australia’s Highest Petrol Prices: A Deep Dive

In the heart of Australia, Brisbane, motorists are bearing the brunt of the country’s highest petrol prices. The average cost for unleaded petrol has soared to 193.4 cents per litre, placing a significant financial strain on drivers and rendering vehicle refuelling more costly than in any other part of the nation. According to recent data, Brisbane residents are grappling with a mounting economic pressure in terms of transportation costs.

Brisbane Tops the Charts in Petrol Prices

Analysis conducted by the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA) reveals that Brisbane has the dubious distinction of being the most expensive city to purchase petrol in Australia. The city’s average petrol prices stood at a staggering 193.4 cents per litre as of 2023. In contrast, Perth emerged as the cheapest city for petrol, closely followed by Adelaide and Darwin.

Other Cities Follow Suit

The data also highlighted a trend of rising petrol prices across various other Australian cities. Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Darwin, and Canberra have all witnessed significant hikes in petrol prices from 2017 to 2023. The NRMA indicated that the record petrol prices in 2023 have played a significant role in triggering Australia’s inflation crisis and the subsequent rise in interest rates.

Call for Transparency

The NRMA underscored the necessity for continued transparency concerning fuel prices in Australia, drawing attention to the influence of global oil prices on the country’s economy. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) noted a 7.2 percent surge in automotive fuel prices in the third quarter, with unleaded petrol prices peaking at $1.97 per litre and diesel prices hovering at $2.06 per litre.