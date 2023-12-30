en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Brisbane Faces Australia’s Highest Petrol Prices: A Deep Dive

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:52 am EST
Brisbane Faces Australia’s Highest Petrol Prices: A Deep Dive

In the heart of Australia, Brisbane, motorists are bearing the brunt of the country’s highest petrol prices. The average cost for unleaded petrol has soared to 193.4 cents per litre, placing a significant financial strain on drivers and rendering vehicle refuelling more costly than in any other part of the nation. According to recent data, Brisbane residents are grappling with a mounting economic pressure in terms of transportation costs.

Brisbane Tops the Charts in Petrol Prices

Analysis conducted by the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA) reveals that Brisbane has the dubious distinction of being the most expensive city to purchase petrol in Australia. The city’s average petrol prices stood at a staggering 193.4 cents per litre as of 2023. In contrast, Perth emerged as the cheapest city for petrol, closely followed by Adelaide and Darwin.

Other Cities Follow Suit

The data also highlighted a trend of rising petrol prices across various other Australian cities. Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Darwin, and Canberra have all witnessed significant hikes in petrol prices from 2017 to 2023. The NRMA indicated that the record petrol prices in 2023 have played a significant role in triggering Australia’s inflation crisis and the subsequent rise in interest rates.

Call for Transparency

The NRMA underscored the necessity for continued transparency concerning fuel prices in Australia, drawing attention to the influence of global oil prices on the country’s economy. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) noted a 7.2 percent surge in automotive fuel prices in the third quarter, with unleaded petrol prices peaking at $1.97 per litre and diesel prices hovering at $2.06 per litre.

0
Australia Economy Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Season Crime: Duo Arrested for Home Burglaries in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Faces Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave as 2024 Dawns

By Geeta Pillai

Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy

By Salman Khan

Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season

By Salman Khan

Single Dad Self-Publishes a Children's Book to Empower His Son ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Single Dad Self-Publishes a Children's Book to Empower His Son ...
heart comment 0
70-Year-Old Lotto Winner’s Pension Cut Off: A Cautionary Tale

By Geeta Pillai

70-Year-Old Lotto Winner's Pension Cut Off: A Cautionary Tale
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision

By Geeta Pillai

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision
Australian Authorities Issue Warning Against Unauthorized Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Authorities Issue Warning Against Unauthorized Fireworks on New Year's Eve
Australia’s Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner’s Shoes?

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Latest Headlines
World News
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
1 min
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
1 min
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
4 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
4 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
5 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
5 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
5 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
6 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
7 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app