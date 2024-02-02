Brisbane Charity Goodna Street Life Teeters on the Brink of Closure Amid Financial Crisis and Tenancy Dispute

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Goodna Street Life, a Brisbane-based charity that has been a lifeline for the homeless, now finds itself in dire straits. The charity, nestled between Brisbane and Ipswich, is grappling with a severe financial crisis and a bitter tenancy dispute with landlords Peter and Michael Falvey. The organization, which provides shelter to approximately 110 people at risk of homelessness every night, is now on the brink of closure.

Burdened by Rental Arrears and Financial Woes

Prominent in the dispute is the unpaid rent since January 2022, amounting to a staggering $228,466.18. The charity was initially charged an annual rent of $109,000 for the property located on Brisbane Road. The financial woes of Goodna Street Life were further exacerbated by the devastating floods in 2022, an escalating demand for their services, and a sharp decline in donations during the post-COVID-19 inflation period. The charity's solvency has been brought into question, with an auditor expressing grave concerns over its ability to square off the current debts.

Services at Risk amid Financial Instability

At the close of June 2023, the charity managed to reduce its deficit to $142,096. Still, the specter of insolvency looms large. As part of its strategy to stabilize its finances, the charity has been forced to make the difficult decision to close its family crisis center and an op shop by the end of February. Last year, the organization had to scramble to find $80,000 to register its housing service with the Queensland government. Adding to its troubles is the ineligibility for most state funding due to non-compliance with the required accreditation for housing providers.

Imminent Closure amid Eviction Threat

The vice president of Goodna Street Life, Stephen Purcell, has raised concerns about the property's state of disrepair, including a non-functional air conditioning system and a sewage leak that occurred after the 2022 floods. However, the landlords maintain that the tenant was responsible for the maintenance of the air conditioning and that they can't be held accountable for losses incurred during the flooding. With a recent eviction attempt, the charity is facing imminent closure. It is now planning to drastically reduce its emergency housing capacity to 14 beds and is fervently seeking an agreement to continue its services.