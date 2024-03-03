Bridging Worlds: Indigenous Knowledge and Scientific Research Unite for Shark Conservation

On the shores of the Pacific islands, where the sea meets the land, generations of Indigenous communities have nurtured an intimate relationship with the ocean. Their Traditional Ecological Knowledge, passed down through centuries, is a treasure trove of insights into the behaviours and habitats of sharks. Elders share stories of the delicate balance that exists between sharks and other marine life, weaving a rich tapestry of cultural and spiritual understanding that extends far beyond the scope of scientific textbooks. In stark contrast, Euro-centric scientific methodology relies on empirical data, rigorous experimentation, and statistical analysis. Scientists armed with cutting-edge technology and research vessels delve into the azure waters, seeking to better understand shark behavior, migration patterns, and ecological roles (amongst other facets of these predators). These two 'databases' have long been kept apart... until now.

Integrating Traditional Ecological Knowledge with Scientific Research

Many believe the successful marriage of the two has the potential to revolutionize shark conservation efforts. Collaborative initiatives have emerged, where scientists work hand-in-hand with Indigenous communities to integrate their Traditional Knowledge into research projects. This holistic approach, they argue, not only enhances the depth of scientific understanding but also fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among local communities. The National Estuarine Research Reserve System, for example, collaborates with Indigenous communities and tribal nations to protect and study estuarine systems, incorporating a broad range of perspectives.

Cultural Insights into Shark Conservation

One striking example comes from Esther Wozniak, who recounts growing up with Traditional Knowledge of nature in Suva: "Since time immemorial, sharks have influenced the folk tales of thousands of Indigenous Pacific Islanders and in Fiji, are revered as "Vu", ancestral gods and protectors of seafarers. The shark-god Dakuwaqa is a great shapeshifter who protected coastal villagers. Stories about Dakuwaqa are still depicted on commemorative coins throughout Fiji. These stories instill the community with a sense of respect for the ocean and its inhabitants and highlights the pitfalls of greed. The relationship is one built on reciprocity and recognizes interconnectivity. Sharks play a critical role in coral reefs that we as Pacific Islanders rely on. This tracks with Eurocentric conservation efforts that primarily focus on sharks' ecological importance to the marine environment but goes further to provide a reciprocal, human dimension and two-way relationship between humans and sharks."

Future Prospects for Collaborative Conservation

When asked how they envision the future of shark conservation incorporating TEK alongside scientific research and policy initiatives, the pair was adamant that it starts, continues and ends with communities. "For long term success of shark conservation efforts, it is important to continue investing time and resources into understanding and respecting the wider context of Indigenous and local community partners' social, economic, cultural, and contextual realities. [...] Durable impact is not just listening sessions, or brief consultations at the beginning of the project, its actual partnership with long term commitment and in some cases for overseas organizations, just clearing the space and providing empowering resources for these communities to take center stage in shark conservation efforts will be best." While challenges persist, such as the need for mutual respect and understanding between scientists and Indigenous communities, the collaboration between TEK and Euro-centric scientific methodology holds great promise. By acknowledging and respecting the unique strengths of both approaches, the team believe we can forge a path toward more effective and culturally sensitive shark conservation strategies.