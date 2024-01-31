Brian Cronk Appointed as Chief Product Officer at OMD Australia

OMD Australia, a leading marketing and media company, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Brian Cronk as the new Chief Product Officer. This appointment marks the return of Cronk to the Australian market after a successful span of over 15 years in the dynamic New York advertising industry.

Brian Cronk: A Wealth of Experience

With his previous stint at OMD Australia in the early 2000s, Brian Cronk brings a rich reservoir of experience from his strategic roles at various leading agencies in New York. His expertise in marketing communications and experience design is expected to be pivotal as OMD Australia navigates the evolving landscape of the marketing industry.

OMD Australia's Restructuring and Vision

Cronk's appointment comes as part of OMD Australia's efforts to strengthen its product team. This follows a significant restructure in 2023, which included a shift from 'trading' to 'investment strategy' and from 'digital' to 'transformation', a term that now encompasses 'performance'. Sian Whitnall, co-CEO of OMD Australia, underscored the importance of the Chief Product Officer role in delivering enhanced business outcomes for clients through integrated solutions.

Cronk expressed his enthusiasm for the agency's vision and commitment to creating a collaborative offering for clients.

Key Promotions at OMD Australia

In addition to Cronk's appointment, OMD Australia has announced two key promotions: James Rawlings to Group Head of Strategy for Melbourne and Brisbane, and Lisa Leach to Head of Strategy in Sydney. These promotions are an acknowledgement of their significant contributions to OMD's product community and their instrumental role in driving creative solutions that foster growth for partners. Both Rawlings and Leach have expressed excitement about their new roles and the opportunity to contribute to the agency's strategic capabilities.