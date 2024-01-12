en English
Australia

Brett ‘Kaos’ Pechey’s New Role: Rock Machine’s Sergeant-at-Arms

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Brett ‘Kaos’ Pechey’s New Role: Rock Machine’s Sergeant-at-Arms

Brett ‘Kaos’ Pechey, once Queensland’s most wanted man and notorious member of the Bandidos and Brothers For Life bikie gangs, has now adopted a new mantle as sergeant-at-arms for the Rock Machine gang. Known for his heavily inked persona, Pechey’s new affiliation has been prominently displayed on social media, with posts featuring him brandishing a pistol at the camera.

Rock Machine’s Notorious History

The Rock Machine, infamous for their violent feud with the Hells Angels in Canada during the 1990s, is known for a history steeped in bloodshed, including multiple deaths from shootings and bombings. Establishing a foothold in Perth approximately 15 years ago, the gang was implicated in skirmishes with the Rebels bikie club in 2009.

Pechey’s Long-standing Criminal Record

Pechey first surfaced in the criminal underworld as a member of the Bandidos, where he played a pivotal role in the 2013 Broadbeach brawl on the Gold Coast. Fleeing to Thailand to skirt prosecution, he later returned to Australia displaying Brothers For Life tattoos, signifying a shift in allegiance. In 2017, he was suspected of recruiting for the Brothers For Life’s Perth chapter.

Throughout the years, Pechey has had repeated encounters with the justice system in Western Australia. Notably, in 2020, he was sentenced to a 12-month jail term for threatening to kill police officers during a drug-fueled incident. Following a series of legal issues, Pechey recently completed a 10-month intensive supervision order addressing mental health and anger management issues. Additionally, he was penalised for exhibiting a gang-related tattoo at Perth Airport.

Claimed Livelihood

Despite his extensive criminal past, Pechey asserts that he earns a living as a concreter, bringing in $1200 a week. This claim appears to contrast sharply with his public image, heavily shaped by his criminal activities and affiliations.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

