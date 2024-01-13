en English
Breathwork: Australia’s Rising Wellness Trend

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
As the world grapples with stress and burnout, a wellness trend is gaining traction in Australia. Breathwork, a practice that involves intentional manipulation of breathing, is being hailed as a solution to a myriad of health issues, including sleep problems, mental health conditions, epilepsy, asthma, hypertension, and autoimmune diseases. Among its advocates is Johannes Egberts, one of Australia’s leading breathwork coaches, who believes the practice is on the precipice of becoming mainstream.

The Rise of Breathwork in Australia

In recent years, breathwork has seen a surge of interest in Australia. It’s even featured in popular culture, with a scene from the reality TV show ‘Real Housewives of Sydney’ showcasing this wellness trend. This rise in popularity coincides with a growing awareness of mental health issues and the need for accessible, effective solutions. Breathwork, with its promise of quick relief and minimal side effects, fits the bill.

Johannes Egberts and His Breathwork Journey

Johannes Egberts’ initiation into the world of breathwork was born out of personal struggle. After a difficult period in his life, Egberts encountered Wim Hof, a renowned breathwork expert. This transformative meeting led Egberts to dedicate his life to teaching breathwork. Through his company, Breathless Expeditions, he has helped over 10,000 people, including athletes and CEOs, harness the power of breath. His methods vary, with techniques like psychedelic breathwork and holotropic breathwork, providing different pathways to wellness.

Integrating Breathwork into Daily Life

Beyond the realm of wellness retreats and specialized sessions, Egberts espouses the integration of breathwork into daily life. One such exercise is coherent breathing, a practice involving slow and controlled inhalation and exhalation. This simple technique, when incorporated into a daily routine, can help manage stress, enhance overall health, and improve quality of life. As breathwork continues to permeate Australia’s wellness scene, it’s likely more people will incorporate these techniques into their daily routines, further cementing breathwork’s place in the wellness sphere.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

