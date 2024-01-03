en English
Australia

Breaking Traditional Barriers: ASX Dividend Stocks Offering Monthly Payouts

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Breaking Traditional Barriers: ASX Dividend Stocks Offering Monthly Payouts

Investors seeking monthly passive income from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dividend stocks usually face a challenge as the majority of these stocks disburse profits semi-annually. Nonetheless, there are two promising investment alternatives that offer monthly payouts, providing a new paradigm in the ASX dividend stock landscape.

BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (ASX: HVST)

The first option is the BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (ASX: HVST) – a high-yield ETF that actively manages its portfolio and rebalances quarterly. This fund aims to give investors access to higher-yielding ASX dividend stocks. It charges a 0.72% annual management fee, aligning with the industry standards. As of 30 November, the fund had a 12-month trailing yield of 7.1%, with 80.2% of the payout franked, resulting in a grossed-up yield of 9.6%. Additionally, the ETF’s share price has seen a 2% increase over the past year, indicating stability amidst market fluctuations. The most appealing aspect is its monthly dividend distributions, making it a viable option for investors seeking consistent monthly income.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX: PL8)

The second option is Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX: PL8), a listed investment company (LIC) that maintains a diversified portfolio of blue-chip Australian stocks with an income focus. PL8 reported a 12-month grossed-up yield of 7.7% with fully franked dividends, offering investors a decent return on their investment. Moreover, PL8 has maintained a stable share price over the past year, reinforcing its reliability as a monthly income source.

Investor’s Perspective

An investor allocating $10,000 equally between these two ASX dividend stocks would average a grossed-up trailing yield of 8.65%, translating to $865 in annual passive income or approximately $72 per month. This scenario illustrates the potential of these two dividend stocks as sound investment options for those seeking predictable monthly passive income.

The key takeaway is that while ASX dividend stocks typically disburse profits semi-annually, investment alternatives like HVST and PL8 are changing this narrative, providing investors with the opportunity to earn a steady monthly income. However, investors should bear in mind that past performance does not guarantee future results, and it is crucial to do comprehensive research before making any investment decisions.

Australia Business Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

