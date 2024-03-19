Breaking Stigma: Ethan Harder and Ethan Gellatly, WA's First Shearing Ambassadors

Western Australia's shearing industry celebrates a significant milestone with the introduction of its first Wool Harvesting Ambassadors, Ethan Harder and Ethan Gellatly. Awarded at the Perth Royal Show last year, these young shearers aim to reshape perceptions of their profession, underscoring the discipline, dedication, and athleticism it demands.

Changing Perceptions

Both Harder and Gellatly share a profound connection to shearing, rooted in family traditions and a love for the rigours of shed life. They are on a mission to dismantle the old stereotypes that have long shadowed shearers, promoting the career as one of skill, physical fitness, and serious professionalism. Their message is clear: shearing is not just about hard work; it's about smart, disciplined work. As ambassadors, they travel to agricultural colleges and events, sharing insights and encouraging the next generation to consider shearing as a viable and rewarding career path.

Accomplished Careers

Harder, who has been shearing since he was seven, is not just an advocate for the profession but also a record holder, having sheared 624 merino lambs in eight hours. Participating in the Golden Shears competition epitomised a long-held dream, placing him among the elite in the field. Gellatly, younger but equally passionate, has been shearing from a young age, and his role as an ambassador follows in the footsteps of his uncle, an AWI trainer. His experience in the Golden Shears added crossbred sheep shearing to his skill set, highlighting the continuous learning and adaptation required in the profession.

Supporting the Industry's Future

The Shearing Ambassador program, backed by Australian Wool Innovation, seeks to attract and retain talent in the shearing sheds, a critical component of the wool industry's sustainability. With support from entities like WA WoolTAG and the WA Shearing Industry Association, the initiative underscores the indispensable role of shearers in wool production. Neil Jackson, AWI Director, lauds the program's impact, emphasizing the essential nature of shearers in transforming wool from fleece to fashion. The efforts of Harder and Gellatly not only celebrate the profession's heritage but also highlight its modern evolution and enduring relevance.