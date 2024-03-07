Breaking Barriers: WA's Women in Resources Awards 2024 Showcase Gender Diversity Triumphs

After years of concerted efforts to foster diversity, the Women in Resources Awards 2024, hosted by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia, marks a significant milestone in recognizing the achievements of women in the mining sector. With over 144 nominations now narrowed down to 18 finalists, the awards highlight the strides made towards gender diversity in an industry once dominated by men. Among the finalists are engineers, leaders, mentors, and mothers who are not only excelling in their roles but also ensuring that the path is easier for the next generation of women in resources.

Advertisment

Championing Change and Diversity

Danielle White, a BHP performance and data analytics manager and a finalist for the 'Young Woman in Resources' category, reflects on the positive shift in workplace culture over her eight-year tenure with the mining giant. From being the only female in a maintenance team to now seeing gender diversity as the norm, White's experience underscores the industry's evolution. Candis Rhodes and Dianne Deegan, also among the finalists, share their stories of mentorship and perseverance, illustrating the broader impact of women supporting women in challenging environments.

Forging New Paths

Advertisment

Lily Meneghel's journey into mining as a self-taught computer programmer and her innovative approach to integrating women returning from parental leave into the workforce is particularly noteworthy. Her work at Roy Hill exemplifies the practical steps companies are taking to accommodate the unique needs of women in the sector, further cementing the importance of inclusivity in fostering a supportive work environment. Meneghel's nomination for the Outstanding Woman in Resources Award highlights the potential for individual initiative to drive systemic change.

The Road Ahead

As the industry gathers to celebrate these achievements at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 22, the Women in Resources Awards not only acknowledge the progress made but also remind us of the work that remains. The awards serve as a catalyst for continued efforts towards achieving gender parity in the resources sector, encouraging other industries to follow suit. With role models like White, Rhodes, Deegan, and Meneghel leading the way, the future for women in resources looks brighter than ever.

The journey towards gender diversity in the mining industry is far from over, but the Women in Resources Awards 2024 highlights the significant strides made and the impactful stories of women who are breaking barriers every day. As these awards illuminate the achievements and challenges of women in the sector, they also inspire ongoing dialogue and action towards a more inclusive and equitable industry.