Brave Men Lost to Sea: Khattab Abu Haish and Isaac Kelvin’s Heroic Acts End in Tragedy

The grim aftermath of the Boxing Day calamities continues to unfold as two families on opposite ends of the globe mourn the loss of their loved ones, victims of nature’s unpredictable wrath. In this tale of heroism and tragedy, 19-year-old Khattab Abu Haish of New South Wales (NSW) and Singaporean Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong paid the ultimate price for their unflinching courage.

Heroic Act Ends in Tragedy

On the afternoon of December 26, Khattab, a former student at Ashfield Boys High School, was enjoying a day at Congo Beach near Bateman’s Bay with his family when disaster struck. His younger brothers found themselves struggling against the mighty surf. Without hesitating, Khattab dove into the turbulent waters in a desperate bid to save them. His efforts, however, were met with a cruel twist of fate as he was caught in a rip and unceremoniously swept out to sea.

A Community in Sorrow

For three agonizing days, an extensive multi-agency search operation, involving PolAir, Marine Area Command, surf lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue helicopter, combed the sea for any sign of the brave teenager. But their efforts were in vain. The police have since suspended the search, leaving a community in mourning and a family clinging to hope. The family has reached out to their community for prayers, holding onto the possibility that Khattab is still alive.

Singaporean Family Mourns

Across the globe, another family is grappling with a similar tragedy. Singaporean man Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong was holidaying with his wife and 16-year-old son off the Desaru Coast in Johor when he was claimed by the sea on December 27. His son was rescued, but Isaac was not as fortunate. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to his bereaved family.

As investigations continue, the police have issued an appeal to the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any information about these incidents. In the meantime, two families are left to grieve their heroes, taken too soon by the merciless sea.