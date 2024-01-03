Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE

Brambles, a supply-chain logistics firm listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:BXB), has been generating some intriguing financial figures that point to a potential multi-bagger investment. The company’s key metric of interest is its substantially growing return on capital employed (ROCE). This metric measures the pre-tax profits that a company can generate from the capital employed in its business.

Above Average ROCE

Brambles’ ROCE currently stands at an impressive 18%, a figure that towers over the Commercial Services industry average of 7.8%. This highlights the company’s ability to generate substantial returns on its capital, outperforming many of its industry peers.

Five-Year Growth Trend

Over the past five years, Brambles has seen a notable 25% increase in its ROCE. This growth has been achieved while maintaining a relatively stable capital base, indicating that the company is improving its efficiencies in generating returns without the need for additional investments.

Strong Returns for Shareholders

This improved efficiency and increased ROCE have translated into substantial returns for Brambles’ shareholders. Over the same five-year period, shareholders have enjoyed a substantial 56% return on their investment. The company’s performance, coupled with its efficient use of capital, underscores its attractiveness for further analysis and potential investment.