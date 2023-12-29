Brainstorm Mid North Coast: Leveraging Lived Experiences for Mental Health Advocacy

Brainstorm Mid North Coast (BMNC) is not simply an organization; it’s a beacon of hope in the Mid North Coast region, dedicated to improving mental health service delivery. With the unique strength of its members’ lived experiences, the group, since its inception in 2016, has been making waves in the community. The BMNC opens its arms to individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and caregivers, inviting them to be part of their monthly meetings.

Creating a Safe Space

The group’s gatherings are marked by a non-judgmental and inclusive environment, allowing for open discussion of mental health care issues and the sharing of personal experiences. These meetings serve as fertile ground for generating ideas to advocate for policy changes and program improvements, ensuring these are tailored to the unique needs of the regional population.

Impactful Advocacy

BMNC’s advocacy has had tangible impacts on various consultations and reviews. Notable among these are the refurbishment of the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital’s mental health unit and the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into mental health services. Furthermore, the group has also distributed approximately 1,000 care packs to patients upon discharge from the hospital, providing immediate food and hygiene assistance coupled with information on local services.

Moving Beyond Support

While BMNC is not a support group in the conventional sense, the members go above and beyond to offer each other personal support. They have even facilitated the establishment of a peer-run support group in Coffs Harbour. Despite the challenges, the group remains unwavering in its commitment to voice the concerns of individuals with mental health conditions.

In conclusion, BMNC serves as an exemplar of how lived experiences can catalyse change in mental health care delivery. The group’s dedication to improving the quality of mental health services in the Mid North Coast region is a testament to the power of community advocacy and the importance of lived experiences in effecting meaningful change.