Australia

Border Force Ramps Up Actions Against Disposable Vape Imports

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Border Force Ramps Up Actions Against Disposable Vape Imports

On the brink of a fresh year, the Border Force authorities in the United States and Australia are ramping up their efforts to curb the unlawful influx of disposable vapes. This decision comes as a strategic response to the growing concerns over escalating nicotine addiction among the youth and the burgeoning black market for vape imports from China. As part of a stringent public health initiative, the Australian government has declared a nationwide prohibition on disposable vapes starting from today, January 1, 2024.

Intensifying Measures Against Illegal Vape Imports

The government’s resolution to enhance its vigilance against these illegal imports is bolstered by the backing from various public health groups. Concurrently, legislation is underway to ban not just the importation, but also the domestic manufacturing and supply of vapes. This comprehensive approach aims to nip the problem right at its root, targeting every facet of this illicit trade.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

