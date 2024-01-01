Border Force Ramps Up Actions Against Disposable Vape Imports

On the brink of a fresh year, the Border Force authorities in the United States and Australia are ramping up their efforts to curb the unlawful influx of disposable vapes. This decision comes as a strategic response to the growing concerns over escalating nicotine addiction among the youth and the burgeoning black market for vape imports from China. As part of a stringent public health initiative, the Australian government has declared a nationwide prohibition on disposable vapes starting from today, January 1, 2024.

Intensifying Measures Against Illegal Vape Imports

The government’s resolution to enhance its vigilance against these illegal imports is bolstered by the backing from various public health groups. Concurrently, legislation is underway to ban not just the importation, but also the domestic manufacturing and supply of vapes. This comprehensive approach aims to nip the problem right at its root, targeting every facet of this illicit trade.

Other Noteworthy News

In other news, the local police in Phuket have apprehended two individuals following the fatal stabbing incident in Patong. Further investigations are being conducted to uncover any potential human trafficking implications linked to the recent arrest of 28 Chinese nationals. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the immigration police verified the arrest of a Russian national at the Phuket Airport. The man stands accused of hiring a hitman to assassinate another Russian citizen.

Upcoming News Highlights

In the upcoming news lineup, stay tuned for an exclusive sneak peek into the latest 2024 Supercar—a marvel of modern automobile engineering. On the property front, a record-shattering $40 million home that still seeks renovations will be spotlighted. Despite breaking suburb records with its staggering price tag, the posh estate still necessitates substantial refurbishments.