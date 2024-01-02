en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Boosting Super Balances: A New Year’s Resolution for Australians

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Boosting Super Balances: A New Year’s Resolution for Australians

As Australians step into the new year, the focus on financial health is sharper than ever, particularly regarding superannuation (super) balances. With the Australian Taxation Office data revealing a correlation between higher incomes and higher super balances, those earning over $180,001 flaunt an average balance of around $608,000. For those falling short of their peers in the same income bracket, the race is on to enhance their super savings.

Achieving Better Super Balances

Super balances can be a key determinant of the quality of life in retirement. To ensure a comfortable post-retirement life, making concessional contributions is crucial, especially for individuals aged over 40. Renowned financial advisor Lindzi Caputo of HLB Mann Judd advises high-income earners to aim for a tax-free balance of $1.9 million by age 65. This target, she says, is necessary to maintain their current standard of living in retirement. For middle-income earners, the goalpost is set at least $1 million by the same age. Achieving these figures necessitates maximizing deductible contributions.

Strategizing For Better Returns

Helen Nan, a financial expert from Compound Freedom, recommends the use of online calculators to determine retirement needs accurately. She also suggests consolidating super accounts and fine-tuning investment settings for superior returns. However, one size does not fit all in the superannuation game. Women, often at the receiving end of wage gaps and caring responsibilities, and self-employed individuals, who lack compulsory contributions, need to pay extra attention to their super savings. For these demographics, Nan advises making tough compromises on other expenditures to ensure a healthy super balance.

Superannuation: A Key to Comfortable Retirement

Retirement planning goes far beyond just saving money. It involves a strategic approach to boost super balances, where each decision impacts the final outcome. With the right moves at the right time, Australians can ensure that their golden years are spent in comfort and financial security. Remember, the journey to a comfortable retirement is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s never too late to start, and every little step counts towards a more secure future.

0
Australia Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test

By Salman Khan

Streamer Izanal's Prank Backfires: A Look at Streaming Culture and Public Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
@Australia · 2 hours
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
heart comment 0
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama’s Rose Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
23 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
23 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
28 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
36 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
46 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
53 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
53 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
54 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
1 hour
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app