Boosting Super Balances: A New Year’s Resolution for Australians

As Australians step into the new year, the focus on financial health is sharper than ever, particularly regarding superannuation (super) balances. With the Australian Taxation Office data revealing a correlation between higher incomes and higher super balances, those earning over $180,001 flaunt an average balance of around $608,000. For those falling short of their peers in the same income bracket, the race is on to enhance their super savings.

Achieving Better Super Balances

Super balances can be a key determinant of the quality of life in retirement. To ensure a comfortable post-retirement life, making concessional contributions is crucial, especially for individuals aged over 40. Renowned financial advisor Lindzi Caputo of HLB Mann Judd advises high-income earners to aim for a tax-free balance of $1.9 million by age 65. This target, she says, is necessary to maintain their current standard of living in retirement. For middle-income earners, the goalpost is set at least $1 million by the same age. Achieving these figures necessitates maximizing deductible contributions.

Strategizing For Better Returns

Helen Nan, a financial expert from Compound Freedom, recommends the use of online calculators to determine retirement needs accurately. She also suggests consolidating super accounts and fine-tuning investment settings for superior returns. However, one size does not fit all in the superannuation game. Women, often at the receiving end of wage gaps and caring responsibilities, and self-employed individuals, who lack compulsory contributions, need to pay extra attention to their super savings. For these demographics, Nan advises making tough compromises on other expenditures to ensure a healthy super balance.

Superannuation: A Key to Comfortable Retirement

Retirement planning goes far beyond just saving money. It involves a strategic approach to boost super balances, where each decision impacts the final outcome. With the right moves at the right time, Australians can ensure that their golden years are spent in comfort and financial security. Remember, the journey to a comfortable retirement is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s never too late to start, and every little step counts towards a more secure future.